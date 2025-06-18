‘Emergency exemptions’ being used to circumvent law and excavate in Paceville: MHRA

The hotels lobby has called for immediate action to address ongoing disruptions in Paceville and St Julian’s, saying excavation work, traffic and noise are impacting the tourism experience.

“Although excavation is banned during summer in key tourism areas, “emergency” exemptions are reportedly being misused. Disruptive works continue due to poor planning and project management by public and private sector managers, compounded by lack of coordination in permit issuance among responsible authorities. Such exemptions must remain true exceptions, not the norm,” the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) said.

These issues, alongside the recent building collapse, have severely affected taxi and delivery flows, caused traffic blockages hindering operational services, and lowered visitor satisfaction—undermining years of effort to position Malta as a high-quality destination, the MHRA said.

“Paceville should offer vibrant, safe, and well-managed entertainment. Instead, noise pollution, traffic chaos, and poor maintenance are harming businesses and frustrating visitors and locals alike,” it said.

The MHRA supports the Malta Tourism Authority and Ministry for Tourism’s efforts but has called for better coordination among all other ministries and agencies responsible for infrastructure, authorizations, enforcement, and traffic management

“While works and development must proceed, MHRA demands improved management of all infrastructural activities—construction, demolition, roadworks—that impact traffic flow and overall visitor experience in Paceville and St Julian’s. This approach should extend to other busy tourism hubs like Sliema, Qawra, and Bugibba,” it concluded.