PN councillors protest against Local Government director general over comments on Għargħur mayor’s ousting

Nationalist local councillors walked out of the Eastern Regional Council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday evening in protest over remarks made by the Director General for Local Government following the ousting of the Għargħur mayor.

The walkout occurred just as the Director General was about to begin his address.

In a statement, the PN said its councillors left the meeting to express their disapproval at what they described as “insensitive and misplaced” actions by Director General Emil Vassallo.

The protest follows a shift in the Għargħur local council, where Labour Party councillors gained the upper hand and voted to remove the PN mayor. The PN said this move went against the will of the residents, who had voted in a PN majority during the last election.

Vassallo later appeared on Labour Party media outlet ONE to comment on the incident—an appearance the PN said was inappropriate and premature, particularly since he had not yet formally investigated the matter.

“It is unacceptable for a Director General, who is responsible for local councils, to make public comments on partisan media in such a sensitive moment,” the PN said.

The party insisted its councillors are loyal to the residents who elected them, not to any minister or political figure, and that they remain committed to serving in the best interest of their communities.

They also called on the Director General to show greater respect toward the democratic will of the electorate and refrain from publicly commenting on political developments without proper context or due diligence.