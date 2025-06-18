Man enters news outlet's offices, threatens staff following video of relative shouting racist slur

A man has threatened employees at news outlet SideStreet Malta’s offices after a video showing his relative shouting a racial slur at Armier Bay.

In a post on Instagram, SideStreet published an editorial note explaining the incident which happened on Monday. According to the outlet, an angry man entered the office and threatened employees to remove the video.

“Unsure if he was armed, and with only two team members present, we made the call to temporarily archive the post, for safety.”