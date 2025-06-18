Man enters news outlet's offices, threatens staff following video of relative shouting racist slur
A police report has been filed after a man entered SideStreet Malta's offices and threatened employees to remove a video showing his relative screaming a racial slur
A man has threatened employees at news outlet SideStreet Malta’s offices after a video showing his relative shouting a racial slur at Armier Bay.
In a post on Instagram, SideStreet published an editorial note explaining the incident which happened on Monday. According to the outlet, an angry man entered the office and threatened employees to remove the video.
“Unsure if he was armed, and with only two team members present, we made the call to temporarily archive the post, for safety.”
SideStreet continued to explain that unbeknownst to them, the incident captured on camera followed a 13-year-old boy being hit by a jet ski driven by a black man.
Following this, the outlet updated the article, condemning the racial slur and the reckless actions of the jet ski operator.
Parts of the incident were also published on Instagram, as the man is heard swearing at the employees and threatening them.
SideStreet said that a police report has since been filed and that extra security measures have been introduced at the premises.