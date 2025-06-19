Panic alarms for domestic violence victims at extreme risk to roll out in July

Victims of domestic violence deemed to be at “extreme danger” in official risk assessments will be offered personal panic alarms starting in July, the government announced during a press briefing on Thursday.

The device, which will be distributed by the Victim Support Agency, is designed to help victims alert police in life-threatening situations where using a phone is not possible. The alarm, which is small and portable, sends real-time location data to police upon activation and continues to transmit signals until turned off by officers on site.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the initiative builds on a string of recent reforms to better support victims of domestic violence. “This is another tool in favour of the victim and is another link in the chain of initiatives we have connected to prevention,” he said during a visit to the Domestic Violence Hub in Santa Luċija.

The panic alarm service, which was also a measure announced in Budget 2025, will be offered with the victim’s consent following a risk assessment. The system has been developed in partnership with the police, FSWS, and co-funded by LESA.

Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg described the alarms as a new layer of protection and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Malta’s Third National Strategy against domestic violence. “Domestic violence is a reality present in every country and every society. As a government, we have a duty to do everything possible to address this scourge in a serious and structured manner,” she said.

Victims using the device will be briefed on its operation and can opt out at any time. Authorities emphasised the alarm is not a catch-all solution, but part of a broader web of services aimed at offering immediate response and long-term support.

The announcement was made in the presence of senior officials from the police force, FSWS, and the Victim Support Agency.