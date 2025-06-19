More than 420 contacts made with BCA in wake of Paceville building collapse

More than 420 contacts were made with the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) emergency number following the collapse of an apartment block in Triq Paceville, St Julian’s last week.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the BCA and the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) said efforts to safeguard public safety have remained ongoing in the aftermath of the incident, which followed months of excavation and construction work next to the now-collapsed building.

The BCA’s CEO Perit Roderick Bonnici and KTP President Perit Andre Pizzuto visited the site earlier this week to assess the situation and explain the coordinated response involving the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), the Civil Protection Department, and the Police.

Perit Pizzuto praised the collaboration between the various entities, and noted that while the KTP had launched an independent investigation, it was working in tandem with the BCA’s own probe. “The aim of this visit, together with ongoing investigations, is to take the necessary measures on other construction sites and thus reduce the risks of similar situations,” he said.

BCA chief Perit Bonnici said that the authority had been proactive, evacuating residents before the collapse and taking further action after the incident to remove people from nearby buildings at risk due to demolition and clean-up operations.

He also detailed the extensive assistance provided to those affected: “Over the last week, 182 telephone calls were made, 241 messages were sent, and 24 meetings were held with affected individuals. An authority official remained on site to assist those affected. This led to these persons, owners and tenants, being given a temporary residence.”