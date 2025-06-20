First collective agreement signed for workers at Gender-Based Violence Commission

A new five-year collective agreement has been signed for workers at the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, marking the first of its kind for employees in the sensitive and demanding sector.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg, who praised the work of frontline staff and described the deal as an investment in both social wellbeing and workplace dignity.

“This agreement reflects not just the government’s commitment to better working conditions but also our respect towards those who are dedicated to protecting victims and tackling this social scourge,” Abela said.

He also noted that the signing comes just one day after government announced the rollout of panic alarms for high-risk domestic violence victims.

Parliamentary Secretary Buttigieg said the agreement strengthens the government’s commitment to tackling gender-based violence through concrete action. “This agreement will strengthen the commitment of the workers who will benefit from it, in the performance of their duties to implement the National Strategy against Domestic Violence 2023-2028.”

Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan described the agreement as a much-needed tool to reinforce coordination, knowledge, and training among staff working to implement the Istanbul Convention's four pillars: prevention, protection, prosecution, and policy coordination.

The new agreement introduces improved salaries, flexible working arrangements, and new allowances, aiming to enhance both employee welfare and the Commission’s operational efficiency in combating all forms of violence.