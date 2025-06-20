Pride flag torn down for third time in Sliema Kaktus Café

Kaktus café in Sliema has called the repeated removal of its rainbow flag an attack, describing the act as a hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community.

“This attack is not just against a piece of fabric; it is a direct act of hatred targeting a community, an identity, and the fundamental right to exist,” Kaktus said in a statement.

The rainbow flag was found ripped on the morning of 19 June. It was hung at the entrance of the popular queer-friendly café in Sliema. According to the owners, this is the third time it has been vandalised.

“This is a hate crime,” the café said, adding that the flag represents equality, love, coexistence and inclusion. “An attack on this flag is not just an attack on a symbol, it’s an attack on the lives, stories, and rights that this symbol stands for.”

The team behind Kaktus said they want to live in a Malta where everyone feels safe and valued, but that this incident shows how some still view their existence as a threat.

“We do not accept this. We will not stay silent,” they added. Kaktus emphasised that their space welcomes people of all identities with respect and kindness, simply existing in peace and living their truth. “We are here. We exist. And we will keep existing. Queer life will prevail over hate.”

The attack sparked strong reactions from public figures and organisations, with many showing support for the café and Malta’s LGBTQ+ community.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer also condemned the attack in a social media post, calling it a direct attempt to erase visibility, equality, and freedom.

“A rainbow flag was torn down in Sliema. Not by the wind. Not by time. But by someone who couldn't stomach what it stands for,” Engerer said. He thanked Kaktus for its courage and promised that those who seek to harm the community will not win.

“We've seen darker days, and we've come out louder, prouder and stronger every single time. The pride flag will continue being flown high.”

The Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) also spoke out on Facebook, saying that these repeated attacks are part of a wider pattern of hate that highlights why Pride remains necessary.

“This is exactly why Pride is not just a celebration, but a protest,” MGRM said. “Queer people are still being harassed, erased, and made to feel unsafe in their communities, despite all the achievements.”

MGRM thanked Kaktus for offering a safe space for queer people and allies, while recognising the support of local authorities.

“We also recognise and appreciate the acknowledgement of Sliema Mayor John Pillow, your allyship matters. Visible support makes a difference.”

Sliema mayor John Pillow shared his solidarity with the café in a Facebook post, calling the attack “heartbreaking and infuriating.”

“To my friends at KAKTUS and to the wider queer community: you are seen, you are valued, and you are not alone,” he said. “Hate has no place in Sliema or anywhere in Malta.”