PN MP calls on his party to determine what it stands for before electing new leader
Albert Buttigieg addresses his followers on Facebook on the eve of the PN’s general conference as the leadership race for the next PN leader officially kicks off on Sunday
Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg has called on his party to determine the direction it wants to go in before electing a new leader.
Buttigieg, a former St Julian’s mayor, was addressing his followers on Facebook on the eve of the PN’s general conference as the leadership race for the next PN leader officially kicks off on Sunday.
Following Bernard Grech’s resignation from the PN’s leadership,
In a short video Buttigieg stated that while it’s important to have a new leader, the PN is rushing into the election as it is currently lacking in direction and a sense of identity. This sentiment, Buttigieg adds, is being felt by party members, MPs, and commentators alike.
“It would be more wise to create a project and a vision,” he says, suggesting that the PN halts the leadership election in order to reorganise itself.
Buttigieg clarified that he means no disrespect to any prospective candidate, stressing that he only wishes to speak in terms of the PN as a project.
The PN is expected to hold a leadership contest that will likely span all of summer. Speculation on possible candidates has been rife after EP President Roberta Metsola said she would not be contesting.
Currently, all eyes are on MPs Alex Borg and Adrian Delia, as the two are the most favourite choices among PN members according to a leaked internal poll.
