PN MP calls on his party to determine what it stands for before electing new leader

Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg has called on his party to determine the direction it wants to go in before electing a new leader.

Buttigieg, a former St Julian’s mayor, was addressing his followers on Facebook on the eve of the PN’s general conference as the leadership race for the next PN leader officially kicks off on Sunday.

Following Bernard Grech’s resignation from the PN’s leadership,

In a short video Buttigieg stated that while it’s important to have a new leader, the PN is rushing into the election as it is currently lacking in direction and a sense of identity. This sentiment, Buttigieg adds, is being felt by party members, MPs, and commentators alike.