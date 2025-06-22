Building authority files police report over ‘deteriorating’ Paceville Burger King building

The Building and Construction Authority has filed a police report over “deteriorating” Paceville building that houses the Burger King fast food joint.

The building, located at the corner of Triq il-Wilga and Triq id-Dragunara, also includes an underlying outlet that is currently closed, and overlying apartments that belong to different owners.

A major crack running from the top to the bottom of the façade is the most obvious outwardly sign of concern but an architect’s report seen by MaltaToday, says “most columns” in the premises beneath Burger King need “extensive repairs”.

When contacted, Trident Estates plc, owners of Burger King, said they have propped up the building and are in talks with other owners to find a solution.

The premises are not far from the site of a recent building collapse, although the two cases are unrelated.

In a report sent on 10 September 2024 to Trident Estates plc an architect noted an “increase in the degree of deterioration” in the underlying outlet when compared to an inspection in 2023.

The report noted that the deterioration could be due to “continuing water penetration from the shafts, or from the general abandon of the place”.

The architect said that although previous interventions on the reinforced slabs and beams “is still viable”, “most columns” now require “extensive repairs”. He added that further propping would be needed to allow work on the columns individually.

The report also drew attention to a “major crack, running from top to bottom of the façade”. While no direct link was established between this crack and the deterioration of the reinforced concrete structure, the report suggested that it may relate to other issues in the overlying block.

The architect concluded that undertaking repairs was no longer financially feasible and recommended efforts be made to reach agreement with the owners of the overlying apartments to demolish the existing building and redevelop the site.

Trident CEO Charles Xuereb said: “In the meantime, we have propped the Burger King ground slab. We are taking these matters very seriously and are actively considering the next steps to appropriately address the issue. Please rest assured that we are committed to managing this situation with the utmost diligence.”

Meanwhile, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) told MaltaToday it is closely monitoring the case and has filed a police report.

The authority said the owners have appointed a private architect and implemented measures to ensure safety within the premises.

The BCA noted that the government-appointed architect engaged by the police is preparing a report. A meeting will be held between the BCA, the government architect, the building owners, and other relevant third parties to determine an appropriate course of action, the authority said.

The BCA added that this case is entirely unrelated to the recent incident involving the former Avenue premises in Paceville, where a block of flats abutting onto a construction site collapsed. Investigations to determine the cause of the collapse are ongoing.