Primary Healthcare sends medical screening invite to Raymond Caruana 39 years after his murder
Raymond Caruana's nephew shared a letter addressed to his murdered uncle in an angry Facebook post
Primary Health Care has sent a screening invitation to Raymond Caruana 39 years after his assassination.
In a livid post on Facebook, Caruana’s nephew, Stefan Caruana posted a photo of a letter from Primary Healthcare addressed to his uncle.
Raymond Caruana was shot dead in December 1986 while attending a reception at the PN Gudja club. He was killed at a time of high political tension, as the murder, which is seen as political, remains unsolved.
Caruana’s nephew Stefan is a PN local councillor in Gudja.
In his post, Caruana blasted government as he noted that all of Malta knows that his uncle was killed 39 years ago, “except government.”
“Stop hurting our family and loved ones,” he appealed.
Last year, a number of cases of mistaken identity shed doubt on government databases.
In one glaring case, a Maltese patient who required care was informed that according to hospital records they had died in March. In other instances, people received hospital appointments for treatments they never undertook, implying that patient records at Mater Dei Hospital were incorrect.