Primary Healthcare sends medical screening invite to Raymond Caruana 39 years after his murder

Primary Health Care has sent a screening invitation to Raymond Caruana 39 years after his assassination.

In a livid post on Facebook, Caruana’s nephew, Stefan Caruana posted a photo of a letter from Primary Healthcare addressed to his uncle.

Raymond Caruana was shot dead in December 1986 while attending a reception at the PN Gudja club. He was killed at a time of high political tension, as the murder, which is seen as political, remains unsolved.

Caruana’s nephew Stefan is a PN local councillor in Gudja.