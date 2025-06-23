€100 water filter vouchers and mobile recycling service to roll out from July 1

Two new environmental initiatives aimed at boosting sustainability and social support will come into effect on July 1, targeting vulnerable families and older citizens, the government has announced.

Unveiled during a press conference in Birgu, the schemes were presented by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon, and Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield.

The first measure will see some 13,000 vulnerable families receiving a €100 voucher by post to purchase a water filter, redeemable at participating retailers listed on www.waw.com.mt. Funded by the Climate Action Authority, this initiative builds on previous efforts to improve tap water quality, including a scheme allowing reimbursement for carbon filter purchases.

The second initiative is a pilot project introducing mobile reverse vending machines (RVMs) that will collect beverage containers directly from homes by appointment. Targeting individuals over 60 and Blue Badge holders, the service will initially launch in 20 localities, including Valletta, Birgu, Marsa, Paola, Ħamrun, and Birżebbuġa. Bookings can be made by calling 1718 or emailing [email protected], with lines open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The aim is to make environmental action more accessible,” said Dalli. “These projects reflect our commitment to a circular economy, where waste becomes a resource.”

Falzon said the schemes are part of wider social reforms. “We’re ensuring that no one is left behind, especially families who may not otherwise afford sustainable choices,” he said.

Bedingfield described the mobile RVMs as a practical response to the needs of the community. “This is about listening, acting, and making recycling easier for those who want to do their part,” he said.

Meanwhile, staff from the Cleansing and Maintenance Division will be deployed at 11 high-traffic BCRS machines from July 1, including in Sliema, St Paul’s Bay, Xemxija, and Valletta, to support users and maintain the machines.