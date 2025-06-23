Major Maltese companies reportedly agree to take over Marsa shipbuilding concession

Several major Maltese companies from different sectors are expected to come to the rescue of the Mediterranean Maritime Hub, which has run into financial difficulties.

The companies are reported to have agreed to purchase a 90% stake in MMH, with current shareholder, Paul Abela of Abel Energy, retaining 10%, according to online news portal The Shift. However, sources privy to the ongoing discussions told MaltaToday that although the companies have an understanding between them, talks with MMH's current shareholder are at an early stage.

The intervention will prevent MMH from defaulting on repayment of a €15 million bond issue that matures next year. Trading in the bond was suspended earlier this year.

The companies reportedly involved in this deal are: Virtu Ferries, operators of the Malta-Sicily ferry service, Azzopardi Fisheries, Malta’s foremost tuna rancher, Melita Marine, a yachting company, Fahrenheit, a logistics and transport company, Foster Clark, a food manufacturing company owned by Francis Busuttil & Sons Ltd, F. Scembri and Sons, a contractor and developer, Paul Attard of GAP, a development company, Y&P, a crane lease company, and developers Bonnici Brothers.

Prime Minister Robert Abela reportedly facilitated the discussions that took place over the past weeks. The deal will help address MMH’s mounting debts and protect the interests of bondholders.

MMH was granted a 65-year concession by the government in 2016 to operate the former shipbuilding site in Marsa as a services hub for the oil and gas industry. Nonetheless, the company failed to turn the project into a success and the site was used as a yacht-servicing facility, boat yard and convention centre in clear breach of contractual obligations.

It is understood that MMH has racked up debts to the tune of €30 million, with bank loans from Bank of Valletta and APS.

Last year, MaltaToday reported how INDIS Malta Ltd, the government industrial estate management company, was instructed by Cabinet to formally engage with MMH Holdings on the possibility of terminating the concession.

In 2023, MMH had failed to obtain regulatory clearance to sell their concession to interested parties. The company had been in talks with Virtu Ferries and LTV, owned by Francis Busuttil & Sons Ltd, over the sale of a 70% stake.

MMH had made repeated representations to the government to allow new business partners or change the terms of the concession it had publicly competed for, so as to allow a wider range of business activities on site. Rival business groups had protested with INDIS that no action had been taken over MMH’s lack of respect for the concession’s terms.

However, it appears that last year the government agreed with MMH’s position. INDIS informed MMH that “the government is cognizant of recent developments in the maritime sector and understands the need for optimisation of the site in alignment with the regeneration plans for the Grand Harbour area”.

Both sides had to explore a solution that was “fair and balanced”.

Sources close to government told MaltaToday at the time that a bailout of sorts was being considered. However, it now seems that the private sector could step in to prevent MMH from going belly up.

It remains unclear whether the government will be considering changing the terms of the concession, given the nature of the companies involved in the prospective deal and the fact that a couple of weeks ago, the prime minister announced that a masterplan for the regeneration of the Grand Harbour would be published by the end of the year.

This article has been updated to reflect the fact that talks between prospective buyers and MMH are at an early stage.

The site occupied by MMH measures 165,000sq.m, which includes 1,200m of quayside and engineering workshops covering 30,500sq.m. The area strategically abuts onto the Grand Harbour, is only a few minutes away from the airport and is next to a main thoroughfare.

READ ALSO | MMH wants to pull out of shipbuilding concession