Malta calls for de-escalation in Middle East, wants tribunal for crimes of aggression in Ukraine

During a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Malta called for de-escalation in the Middle East as fears of conflict spillover grow, as it was also stated that during its presidency of the Council of Europe, Malta will work to set up a special tribunal to deliver justice in Ukraine.

Malta's pleas also the urgent provision of humanitarian aid, genuine dialogue, and ensuring accountability.

Regarding the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Malta encouraged the European Union to unite and engage with regional partners and the United States in mediatory efforts.

The intention behind these pleas was to avert a regional spillover, preserve freedom of movement, and address the threat of a nuclear war. Borg stressed the need for diplomatic solutions, saying, "While Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon, the blatant use of force resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians from both sides is never justifiable."

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Borg stated that "the use of starvation as a weapon of war and forced mass displacement are serious violations of international law, including International Humanitarian Law". He appealed for the establishment of systems that can ensure civilians are able to access aid safely. Malta again called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and flows of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Concerning the situation in Libya, Borg stated that, "Genuine political dialogue amongst stakeholders on the ground is essential," further stressing that "The process must remain Libyan-led and Libyan-owned".

On Russia's invasion in Ukraine, Malta repeated its support for efforts towards a full 30-day ceasefire to reduce civilian suffering and to allow space for meaningful talks toward a genuine peace.

“The 2025 Maltese Presidency of the Council of Europe is working to facilitate the establishment of the Special Tribunal on Crimes of Aggression, to ensure justice and accountability for the people of Ukraine,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Borg also underscored the need for vigilance regarding the potential implications of new sanctions against Russia on energy markets and issues related to maritime shipping, including flag-hopping and shadow fleet threats.

He cautioned that to avoid the risk of oil price shocks, it would be best to refrain from unilateral EU decisions on the Oil Price Cap without coordination with other international partners, including the G7 countries.

Borg joined calls for the opening of the first EU accession negotiating cluster for Ukraine, stating that "advancing Ukraine’s accession process, based on merit, is not only in Ukraine’s interest but in the interest of Europe’s long-term security, stability, and prosperity".