PN must return to centre-left roots and embrace bold change, says former PN deputy leader Mario de Marco

The Nationalist Party must return to the centre-left, former deputy leader Mario de Marco has suggested through his proposed line of action for the next PN leader.

“We were at our strongest when we occupied the centre-left of the political spectrum,” he said in an opinion piece in the Times of Malta. “This is a window of opportunity for the PN. We must demonstrate that we are ready to halt the decline by taking the bold decisions that Labour is not prepared to take.”

De Marco stressed that the party's new leader must act immediately without going into the grace period of the first hundred days of an elected leader, often called the honeymoon period.

He said this would bring internal stability and convince the electorate that the PN is ready to lead once again.

“He should, in my opinion, relocate the PN leadership and its HQ from the Pietà building to the AŻAD building in Valletta and privatise NET TV, keeping only limited airtime for political programmes.”

De Marco said such decisions would help address the party’s financial situation and send a strong message that the PN is embracing change.

The former deputy leader added that the PN must also publish a policy paper on party financing to eliminate any perceived or real dependencies between donors and political parties. He highlighted that this policy paper should also advocate for full-time parliamentarians to remove perceived links between members of parliament, lobbyists and donors.

On planning, he called for a firm stance on ODZ land, with no new buildings allowed except for genuine agricultural needs. He also urged stronger local councils and policies that preserve Malta’s towns, villages, and streetscapes.

He noted that Malta is facing growing inequality, where young people are priced out of the property market and pensioners struggle with inflation. The PN must show it can deliver economic growth that is socially fair, he said.

De Marco also stressed that institutions like the police and the attorney general must work independently. He said the PN must lead, not follow, in this area and warned against being seen as controlled by NGOs.

“The new leadership of the PN will have to hit the ground running, as it is likely that the Labour government will call for an early election.” He said that it is up to party to show that they [PN] mean business.

“We have done it before, and we can do it again,” he said. “By working together. By uniting behind a new leader and a shared vision.”

This comes after the Nationalist Party kicked off their leadership race last Sunday, as the call for expressions of interest opened on Sunday at 2:00pm and will close on 29 June at 2:00pm.

One day after the leadership race started, Adrien Delia confirmed he will contest the PN leadership for a third time after being ousted from the role in 2020.

The leadership race comes after a MaltaToday survey revealed that the Labour Party has increased its lead over the Nationalist Party from 24,000 votes in April to nearly 39,000 now.

According to the MaltaToday survey, Labour enjoys a 14-point lead over the opposition, putting 39,000 votes between them.