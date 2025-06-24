Transport Malta says over 3,000 vehicles inspected in the first half of 2025

Transport Malta has announced that over 3,000 vehicles were inspected between January and June 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and put a stop on traffic violations.

“We are actively addressing vehicle abuse, dangerous driving and everyday road irregularities in our country,” Transport Malta said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

The figures published by the authority show that 3,097 vehicles were inspected in the first half of the year. A total of 3,588 fines were issued, and 149 vehicles were removed from Maltese roads for failing to meet required standards.

The inspections focus on checking the roadworthiness of vehicles, ensuring compliance with traffic rules, and reducing the number of unsafe or illegal vehicles in circulation.

Transport Malta said that while enforcement is bringing results, education remains a priority. The authority did not provide further details on the specific types of violations or the areas where most inspections took place.