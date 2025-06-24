No one in charge: Audit criticises gaps in Malta’s climate resilience planning

Malta must significantly improve how it plans, funds, and implements its climate change adaptation measures, according to a new performance audit presented to Parliament by Auditor General Charles Deguara.

The audit, titled Climate Change Adaptation – Evaluating Malta’s Efforts Relating to Flooding and Sea Level Rise, highlights both progress and shortcomings in the country’s response to climate change.

While recent steps signal a growing commitment, such as the enactment of the Climate Action Act and the creation of the Climate Action Authority, the report finds that adaptation strategies often lack clear ownership, timelines, and measurable targets.

The NAO found that major strategic documents, including the Malta Low Carbon Development Strategy and the National Energy and Climate Plan, do not clearly assign responsibility for adaptation measures or provide detailed implementation frameworks.

Meanwhile, infrastructural and greening projects that could contribute to climate resilience were generally not backed by thorough climate-proofing assessments.

The NAO also said that the second Flood Risk Management Plan stood out as a more effective model, with its measures systematically prioritised and monitored.

The audit also noted that while projects such as CARDIMED and MedSeaRise have improved data collection and sea level risk assessment methods, there is still no estimate of how much adapting to climate change will cost Malta.

A comprehensive Vulnerability and Risk Assessment (VRA), launched in 2021, has finally been completed and submitted to government in early 2025. The study is expected to guide future adaptation efforts and project planning.

Despite contained impacts from past flooding events, the NAO warns that slow onset threats like sea level rise require far more sustained investment and involvement, including from the private sector.

In line with recent European Commission assessments, the NAO stressed the need for “stronger governance, timely action, and better coordination” across all public entities involved in climate adaptation.

The full report is available on the NAO website (www.nao.gov.mt) and its Facebook page.