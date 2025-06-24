BREAKING | Alex Borg throws hat in the ring for PN leadership election

Alex Borg will contest the PN leadership election, making him the second person interested in the position.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said he believes the Nationalist Party needs a generational change and a winning mentality.

“I entered politics to serve, not to be served. And that is what I will continue to do throughout the rest of my political journey. I am taking this step with a sense of duty, responsibility, and humility,” he said.

Borg is one of the clear favourites for party leader. A MaltaToday survey published last Sunday put him in pole position, with 23.2% of party members preferring him as leader.

He enjoys strong support among younger and middle-aged members as well as among those with higher education.

On Monday, the PN’s former leader Adrian Delia said he will be contesting the election. This will be his third time running for the post, having won the leadership election in 2017 in a run-off with Chris Said and then losing to Bernard Grech in 2020.