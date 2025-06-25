Momentum slams db Group's 'insulting' plans to add more floors to Pembroke project

The Momentum Party has slammed the db Group’s attempt to build additional floors to its mega project on the former Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) site in Pembroke.

On Tuesday, MaltaToday reported that the company wants its proposed towers to increase in height from the approved 17 and 18 floors to 23 and 25 floors, respectively. If approved, these changes will result in an additional 82 apartments over and above the approved 162.

The site in Pembroke was transferred to db Group as part of a controversial land deal approved by parliament in 2017.

On Wednesday, Momentum stated that after years of legal battles and public resistance, the db Group’s push for more floors “exposes the relentless greed that fuels some of Malta’s most monstrous developments.”

The party said that the company’s excuse that the additional floors reflects unused floor area is an insult to those who fought against the project.

“Let us be clear: the people of Pembroke and the Maltese public at large have already paid dearly in terms of lost public space, environmental degradation, and a permanent scar on our coastal landscape,” the party stated.

Party chairperson Arnold Cassola described the company’s move as “brazen profiteering,” adding that the db Group’s strategy was to chip away at opposition to the project little by little.

Momentum appealed to the Planning Authority to reject the application and remember the public opposition that came with the original project, as the party also called on the public and NGOs to voice their outrage against the decision by sending an email on [email protected].

”The future of our towns, our skylines, our coast, our beaches and our shared environment cannot be determined by the unchecked ambitions of single developers, only intent in amassing millions of profit for themselves. Enough is enough”, Cassola concluded.