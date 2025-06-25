Abela says youth, peace are key to reforms in Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly address

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta’s presidency at the Council of Europe puts young people, peace, and people-centred reforms at the centre of its vision.

“Malta views young people not only as the future but as the leaders driving today’s positive change,” he said whilst addressing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe held in Strasbourg.

Malta currently holds the Presidency of the Council of Europe, which runs until November, where three ministerial meetings are planned to be held in the upcoming months, addressing different topics. In his address, Abela spoke on Malta’s efforts to build peace and stand firm on human rights, even beyond Europe.

Abela announced that Malta will host the Conference of Ministers responsible for Youth this October, bringing together policymakers and young people to discuss a youth-led democratic future.

“Global challenges require global efforts,” Abela told the Assembly. “We cannot remain silent in the face of human tragedy in Gaza. The international community must come together to stop the bloodshed and ensure that international law is respected.”

Abela stressed the Council of Europe has an important role during times of global conflict, such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. He said Malta is acting as a bridge between the 46 member states and reminded delegates that no country is too small to help shape a better future.

The Prime Minister spoke about several local initiatives focused on young people. These include the Youth Advisory Forum, which acts as a Youth Cabinet, the lowering of the voting age to 16, and the nomination of the youngest-ever European Commissioner, who holds the youth portfolio.

Abela also listed reforms his government has made in recent years with the support of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission, Greco, and Moneyval

These include changes in judicial appointments, the enhancement of the Office of the Ombudsman, the Permanent Commission Against Corruption, the change in how the President of the Republic is appointed, which now requires a two-thirds parliamentary vote and restructuring of the Office of the Attorney General to boost its effectiveness.

The Prime Minister added that reforms had been made to protect journalists, including Malta’s transposition of the EU’s anti-SLAPP directive. He also mentioned that Malta had introduced femicide as a crime in the criminal code and made other changes to support women’s role in politics and society.

Abela concluded by reaffirming that Malta has always seen the Council of Europe as a natural home for the values of peace, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. He said Malta would continue to support dialogue and multilateralism as part of its foreign policy.