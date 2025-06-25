Middle East war resulted in record aircraft movements over Malta

Malta recorded its highest-ever number of aircraft movements in a single day earlier this month, as escalating tensions in the Middle East forced the rerouting of air traffic across the Mediterranean region.

According to Transport Minister Chris Bonett, who was replying to a parliamentary question, over 650 movements were recorded on 14 June, with several other days that week exceeding the 600 mark.

The surge in activity came as the European Network Manager shut down flight corridors over Iraq and Iran, redirecting traffic through alternative routes over Cyprus, Greece, the Balkans and Malta. The realignment followed the escalation of the conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean, which has impacted traditional air corridors across the Middle East.

Bonett said Malta’s air traffic control centre had absorbed a substantial share of this rerouted traffic. “Malta Air Traffic Services (MATS) took immediate and professional action to maintain stability, minimise delays, and ensure flexible operational responses,” he said.

Within the first 48 hours of the new flight paths being implemented, Malta saved more than 12,000 minutes in potential delays.

The minister noted Malta’s response had been publicly acknowledged by the Network Manager Operations Centre, as well as by major international airlines including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways — all of which operate in the conflict-affected zone.

Despite the success in handling the increased load, Bonett warned of structural issues that continue to hinder operational efficiency. He said that MATS remains excluded from the slot allocation process at Malta International Airport, leading to confusion over whether delays stem from slot management or air traffic issues. He called for an immediate and structured resolution to the matter.

The increased pressure also meant the redeployment of internal resources. “Every available asset, from air traffic controllers to supervisory teams, was mobilised,” Bonett said, adding that leave for critical staff had been reduced to maintain uninterrupted service.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is assessing the viability of alternative southern routes, including the use of Libyan airspace, as part of a long-term strategy to diversify flight corridors across the region.

Bonett praised MATS' handling of the crisis, calling it “exceptional” and a clear example of Malta’s capacity to play a central role in Europe’s air traffic response during periods of international instability.