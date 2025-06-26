PM Abela calls for global solidarity in equal access to medicine at GAVI Summit

Prime Minister Robert Abela urged for global solidarity and equal access to healthcare during his address at the GAVI Summit held in Brussels.

Speaking alongside European leaders at the summit, co-hosted by the European Commission and the Gates Foundation, Abela said leaders must ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to life-saving medicines and vaccines.

Highlighting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said the crisis served as a pivotal example of international cooperation, saving countless lives and showing the value of a united health response.

However, he warned that geopolitical instability continues to widen disparities in access to medicine.

He called for a collective, international effort to support the alliance’s work, stressing the need for resilient health systems and cross-sector collaboration to prepare for future global health challenges.

While acknowledging the private sector’s important contributions in the pharmaceutical field, Prime Minister Abela said it remains the responsibility of governments to provide the political and financial support required to ensure GAVI’s ongoing success.