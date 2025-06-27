Civil society group urges Malta to de-flag Israeli-linked cargo ship over alleged arms transfer

A Maltese civil society coalition, Ġustizzja għal Palestina, has issued an urgent call for the Maltese government to block the use of its flag and jurisdiction for what it describes as the unlawful transfer of military supplies to Israel, citing international law and Malta’s responsibilities as a neutral state.

The press release, issued Friday, singles out the cargo vessel ZIM Luanda, which is currently sailing under the Maltese flag, as a ship allegedly involved in the shipment of military-grade steel to Israel.

The steel is reportedly destined for Israeli Military Industries, one of the key arms producers supplying weapons for Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The group’s statement refers to an investigation by Irish outlet The Ditch, which revealed documentation suggesting that 40 bulks of steel sold by the Spanish company Sidenor are scheduled to be loaded onto the ZIM Luanda in Barcelona on July 1 and shipped to the Israeli port of Haifa.

“The ZIM Luanda, operated by Israel’s largest shipping company, is complicit in facilitating Israel’s genocide, apartheid and illegal occupation,” the coalition said, adding that Malta's failure to intervene would amount to complicity under international law.

International legal norms, according to the statement, prohibit the transfer of arms or dual-use materials to states accused of war crimes, apartheid, or genocide. The International Court of Justice has already indicated that Israel’s actions in Gaza plausibly amount to genocide, lending weight to the group’s appeal.

Ġustizzja għal Palestina is demanding that the Maltese authorities de-flag the vessel should it proceed with the transfer and seek cooperation with other coastal states to prevent the ZIM Luanda from loading the cargo.

The coalition also wants authorities to Introduce a policy to block all military supplies linked to any conflict area, including Gaza, from being transported under Malta’s flag.

The group praised Antigua and Barbuda for recently adopting such a policy, urging Malta to follow suit. “To do nothing is to be complicit with Israel's escalating crimes against Palestinians,” the statement said.