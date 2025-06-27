Job applicants will have right to ask employers about future salary increases

All workers will now have the right to request information about salary and other benefits, as well as about how their salary will increase over time.

The change, which will come into effect on 27 August 2025, is part of a set of measures introduced by the government to strengthen workers' rights.

During a press conference by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, Andy Ellul, it was explained that thanks to this law, job applicants who are being considered for a role will now have the right to request information on how their salary is expected to increase over time.

This right will also extend to situations where a collective agreement is in place, allowing employees to request information not only about the salary outlined in the agreement, but also other details such as income and benefits related to that role.

Another right that will come into effect for those being considered for a new job is the right to request and receive information about the specific requirements of the job they are applying for.

Ellul further explained that these changes to the law will place an obligation on employers to provide the requested information even before they begin working.

These measures will also grant rights to existing employees, who will now be able to request and obtain information from their employers not only about their gross annual salary and hourly pay, but also the right to ask about the salary of other employee categories performing the same work.

Ellul explained that when this information is requested by employees, employers must provide it in writing within a reasonable time frame, which should not exceed two months from the date the request is made.

He described this measure as one that will make a positive difference in the lives of workers, and that this legal amendment will continue to improve working conditions.