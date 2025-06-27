Archbishop wants Vision 2050 to address workers who can't make ends meet, unaffordable housing

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has called for government’s Vision 2050 to address the rights of many workers in Malta who are struggling to make ends meet, as well as the issue of affordable housing which is preventing people from having children.

The issues were brought up during a meeting with Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who presented the consultation document for Malta’s Vision 2050.

The Archbishop welcomed how Vision 2050 seeks to boost quality of life, and stressed that achieving this goal requires concrete social measures. Scicluna pointed out that one of the main challenges facing young people in Malta is that the current quality of life is preventing them from starting a family in a home they can afford.

He also spoke of inequality in wages, noting that the monthly salary and pension of many people in Malta is equivalent to what some individuals earn in just one day.

Scicluna noted the demographic crisis facing the country, with “the low fertility rate threatening Malta’s cultural continuity and social sustainability.” All of these issues, the Archbishop stated, are factors contributing to increasing social tension.

“Vision 2050 should care for young couples and become an instrument of hope, offering a response to the difficulties that Maltese society is currently facing. The church is committed to continuing to support the State in achieving a better quality of life, particularly with regard to human dignity.”

During the meeting, Schembri explained that Malta’s Vision 2050 includes specific targets for the next ten years.

“National identity reflects the resilience of the nation. The third pillar of this vision outlines the need to increase investment in order to strengthen culture and historical heritage.”

He claimed that the measure of national success will no longer be calculated solely based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but also on the quality of life of the individual.

Also present at the meeting were Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, Administrative Secretary of the Archdiocese Michael Pace Ross, Episcopal Vicar for Pastoral Coordination Fr André Zaffarese, and the President of the Justice and Peace Commission Daniel Darmanin.