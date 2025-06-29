Lives shattered on the altar of greed: A glimpse into Malta’s slave labour

They pay thousands of euros and leave their loved ones behind in search of higher wages in the hope of giving their family a better life.

They travel far but when they arrive in the promised land, they discover they’ve been sold a lie—a job with endless hours that pays just enough to get by and with wages from which expenses are deducted.

And when the employer has had enough, they are ditched; left to their own devices in a system that renders them illegal at the mercy of their boss. This is the experience of non-EU workers, known as third-country nationals (TCNs), who shared stories of abuse at the hands of their Maltese employers with MaltaToday.

Regularly dehumanised and subjected to slave-like working conditions, these are the labourers on which Malta’s economic success of the past decade has largely been built.

When MaltaToday sat with these workers, the tales we heard were straight out of a Charles Dickens novel and the culprits were employers of all types—from small firms to much bigger, ‘respectable’ companies. With the work permit specifically tied to an employer, the current system, unfortunately aids and abets those who choose to abuse.

An overwhelming majority of workers, who spoke to MaltaToday found themselves unjustly sacked and eventually appealed their termination in front of the Immigration Appeals Board. This situation leaves them in legal limbo.

The appeals process is notoriously long and during this period, TCNs cannot legally work while their case is being considered. This means that unless they can somehow live without an income for months, they end up in the shadow economy. This illegal employment places them at the mercy of employers, who have no problem paying them miserable salaries and forcing them to work for days on end.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, there are about 5,000 foreign workers currently appealing what they claim are unjust terminations.

To protect the identity of the workers who spoke to MaltaToday, we will not be publishing their real names, nor the names of their employers. But these stories are real; they are about people, whose dreams of a better life have been shattered on the altar of greed.

Rajesh: The courier with motorcycle costs deducted from his salary

Rajesh* came to Malta in 2022 after paying a recruitment agency €4,500. He started working as a food courier, delivering orders on a motorcycle to hungry Maltese households. Amazingly, Rajesh was told by his employers that the motorcycle used by the company did not belong to it as it was rented, and so he had €200 deducted from his weekly wage in order to cover the cost of the vehicle he used while on duty.

After some time, Rajesh eventually changed jobs, acquired a Maltese driver’s licence and driver tag from Transport Malta, and started working as a cab driver. Unfortunately for him, Rajesh was one of the hundreds of TCNs whose application was rejected right before Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed that Malta no longer needs TCNs to work as cab drivers in July 2024. Despite that statement from the prime minister, Malta had 307 new foreign cab drivers five months later.

Rajesh eventually appealed the refusal and unlike others who spoke to MaltaToday for this article, found “a good Samaritan” who gave him a job and pays him a fair salary. It is one of the brighter stories.

Amar: The waiter ‘required’ to pay NI by his recruitment agency

Amar* paid €6,000 to come to Malta in 2023 and his recruitment agency found him a job at a restaurant where he worked as a waiter.

He tells MaltaToday that everything was fine until one day, about six months after working in Malta, the recruitment agency started demanding a number of payments which they claimed were his overdue National Insurance (NI) tax.

Amar panicked. He did not know that NI is paid by his employer. After much consideration, he told his boss, who showed him that he was in fact paying his NI. Luckily, his boss’s intentions were genuine, assuring Amar that he had nothing to worry about, and warned his recruitment agency not to continue harassing the employee.

Unfortunately, Amar later developed psoriasis, a skin condition characterised by a rash and itchy patches all over the body. He had to be hospitalised for a while and after being discharged, Amar turned to a local recruitment agency and was given a new job at a hotel.

But after his skin condition started acting up again, he was sacked and has since been waiting for the appeals process to conclude. Meanwhile, Amar lives in the shadows, unable to work legitimately while trying to get by.

Isha: The cleaner hounded to pay ‘overdue taxes’

After paying a recruitment agency €7,000 to come to work in Malta, Isha* was surprised to learn that there was in fact no job waiting for her when she got off the plane. For six months her recruitment agency did not provide any work. This was highly unusual given that in order to be allowed to enter Malta for work purposes, a TCN must first secure a job.

After wasting six months, Isha found a job as a cleaner without the help of her recruitment agency. However, she first needed to tell her recruitment agency, since on paper she was listed as their employee. She required a termination letter.

But the recruitment agency demanded what it claimed were €1,500 in taxes that Isha supposedly owed even though she had not worked for six months. After she refused, the agency terminated her employment contract, but the termination was backdated by six months. On paper this meant she had been in Malta illegally all the time.

The practice of backdated terminations is not uncommon. By law, TCNs have a maximum of 10 days to find a new job after they end up jobless. But when terminating employment, some employers abusively backdate the termination by at least 10 days, effectively putting the employee in a state of immediate illegality.

Unaware of the backdated termination, Isha applied for a proper job, but upon seeing the termination letter, Identità informed her that she was illegally residing in Malta. She is now contesting the termination.

Tanika: The cleaner fired while on holiday

Tanika* arrived in Malta for her new job in 2022 after paying a recruitment agency €9,000 for work visas for herself and her husband. Her salary was a mere €1,100 per month, and she didn’t find much luck when she changed her job and started working as a cleaner.

One day, Tanika went on holiday with the employer’s permission. Unfortunately, she had no idea that while abroad, her employment was terminated. She only found out when she asked her boss for the work schedule and was told that she is no longer an employee at the establishment.

Tanika told MaltaToday that she has since found out she is not the first employee at this establishment who was blindsided by the employer. Once again, she now lives in a state of limbo, anxious that she will be kicked out and at the mercy of any new employer who may take her on.

Farid and Jai: The students scammed out of thousands of euros

Farid’s* and Jai’s* stories are somewhat different. They arrived in Malta, not on work visas, but on student visas.

Farid arrived here in 2019 to study, and he tells this newspaper that one day he met a Maltese man who offered him a chance to bring friends and family to work in Malta by applying for a visa.

At a rate of €300 per applicant, Farid gave the Maltese man 40 names for a total of €12,000 that he had saved up. Despite receiving the money, the Maltese recruiter left Farid and the applicants in the dark. Eventually, the recruiter only sent Farid two broken links that connect to the Identità website.

Although Farid says he managed to get a fraction of his money back, he is still chasing the man for his money two years later.

Jai, on the other hand, is a fresh graduate from a college in Malta where he finished his management course only days before speaking to this newspaper. He paid his agent €7,000 and was accepted in the course.

But despite ending his studies, the college refused to give him his completion certificate claiming his agent never paid his fees. Throughout his studies, the college never told him about unpaid fees, and Jai even produced proof of payment.

But the college left him without a certificate. They did however offer the student “a reduced” fee to settle the issue. The college offered him his certificate for no less than €4,000 that could be paid out in monthly instalments.

Luckily, trade union Solidarjetà stepped in, and he received his completion certificate without having to pay more fees.

Manu: Rendered illegal because of landlord’s fraudulent declarations

From all the people who spoke to MaltaToday, Manu* is the one who paid the highest fee to enter Malta. He gave his recruiter, a Maltese man, €12,000. The recruiter told Manu he would make arrangements for him to come over to Malta but it was his job to find employment once on the island.

Eventually, some months after arriving in Malta, Manu decided to change job. But before he could do so, he received a letter from Identità informing him that his residence permit was being revoked due to false declarations regarding the address where he was residing.

It turned out that Manu was one of the hundreds of TCNs allegedly swindled by Harold Mamo, a private tutor who was arraigned and accused of creating fake lease agreements last year. In 2024, an investigation launched by Identità found that four TCNs were registered at an Msida address and over 100 at another property owned by Mamo.

Police had seized €8,940 in cash, rental agreements, and notifications addressed to TCNs during a search of Mamo’s barber shop. Financial records showed that Mamo declared significant rental income between 2019 and 2023, with 540 agreements registered in 2023 alone.

From his end, Manu has appealed his revocation, but in the meantime cannot apply to change his address pending the appeals process. This means that he is currently residing at his new address illegally.

The General Workers’ Union’s fight for abused workers

The number of people profiting from the abusive working conditions and abysmal salaries is high and ranges from small business owners to large companies.

Despite the bleak picture, there are some who offer a ray of hope for the hopeless in Malta. One of these people is Kevin Abela, the Secretary of the Food and Hospitality Section within the General Workers’ Union (GWU).

Speaking with MaltaToday, Abela explains that among the many cases of abuse he handles are cases where employers pay their workers a smaller salary than what was agreed upon.

He details one particular case where an employee was supposed to receive a salary of €1,000 per month, but his employer would only give him €800. The deduction came with a myriad of excuses that kept changing every month.

Abela says the employee was entitled to €13,000 in unpaid salaries, and the GWU was in talks with the employer to ensure that what is due is truly paid.

Another incident included an employer who wasn’t paying his worker’s National Insurance tax. Abela noted that the employee only found out about this after he needed medical attention at Mater Dei Hospital and later received a €2,600 bill. Again, the GWU stepped in and saw to it that the employer settled the bill.

Abela explains how abuse and illegalities in the sector come in many ways, citing an instance where TCNs working as housekeeping staff in a hotel were told by their bosses that if they join a union, they would not be eligible for pay increases—an illegal condition.

Abela explains that a common pattern among abused workers from outside the EU is the practice of backdating terminations, adding that employers do this to spite their employees and effectively render them illegal immigrants immediately. “This is usually followed by an appeal in front of the Immigration Appeals Board,” Abela says, describing the process as “a limbo”. Abela notes that TCNs with ongoing appeals cannot work legally and thus turn desperate and are more likely to be abused.

In replies sent to MaltaToday, a spokesperson from the Home Affairs Ministry said that as of 18 June, there are 4,982 people awaiting a decision by the appeals board.

“From 2020 to date, a total of 13,784 appeals have been decided, out of which 50.8% were rejected and 30.3% were withdrawn,” the spokesperson said, confirming that TCNs appealing a rejection of their single permit application are not allowed to work in Malta while on appeal.

Kevin Abela clarifies that while most employers are fair with their employees, the scale of the abuse is alarming. “There are workers out there who aren't paid bonuses and overtime while they work more than 40 hours a week.”

On top of this, Abela says that it's not unheard of for employers to threaten their workers. Last May, the GWU welcomed about 200 workers employed as food couriers within its fold.

Abela says that while these workers were at the union’s premises, some were threatened by their bosses. In fact, the photo of the couriers who joined the union that was sent to the media only pictured the new members from the back to keep them anonymous.

Abela says the GWU is currently working on reaching a form of collective agreement for food couriers and negotiations with the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association have reached an advanced stage.

‘It makes no sense TCNs on appeal cannot work’ - Manav Sanger

Among those at the forefront in the fight against this modern slavery is Manav Sanger, an Indian man living in Malta whose mission is to help and educate struggling TCNs.

Once struggling with homelessness himself, Sanger, a social worker, is very active in Maltese society.

Over the years, he has built a reputation off his work with TCNs to the point where he is now stopped in the street and bombarded with messages from abused workers. Sanger now works with the GWU as their TCN Liaison Officer.

Speaking with MaltaToday, Sanger says he loves Malta with all his heart, and that is why he fights for its residents and workers.

But his work is not without its risks. It has exposed him to human traffickers, who profit off abusive practices. Sanger tells this newspaper that he is a target for human traffickers and has received death threats warning him not to return to India.

Sanger appeals to the Maltese authorities for systemic changes that take TCN’s lives and wellbeing into account. He says the fact that TCNs cannot work while on appeal makes no sense. If they are allowed to work, there would be fewer new workers entering Malta to replace those who are technically unable to work.

He also calls on Maltese not to hate TCNs, who are sometimes blamed for “stealing jobs”. He explains that employers find it easier to employ TCNs because these are more likely to accept unfavourable wages and conditions.