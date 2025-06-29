Abela says government to table Bill legally protecting civil servants when carrying out duties

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday government is set to introduce legislation aimed at legally protecting civil servants when carrying out their duties.

“The Bill we will present will give civil servants working in good faith a form of insurance,” Abela said.

In an interview on ONE Radio, the PM said civil servants who are sued in court will see the government taking on the responsibility.

“The state will immediately provide guarantees to lift the seizure so the worker can continue receiving their salary. If the final judgement orders damages, the state will also cover these costs,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister said the law is a reaction to what he described as "strategic intimidation" carried out against members of the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) five years ago, when they were at the centre of a magisterial inquiry “after carrying out rescue operations.”

The announcement comes as government signed a new collective agreement worth €68 million with the AFM.

Abela also confirmed discussions on miscarriage leave have reached an advanced stage. He revealed plans to introduce special leave for parents whose babies require intensive care in the hospital.

The issue had been raised by government MP Romilda Baldacchino Zarb in parliament earlier this month. Sharing her own family's experience and calling for urgent legislative changes, she said government had to ensure no parent faces these critical moments alone.

Speaking on Budget 2026, Abela said it will be the “biggest” in the country’s history.

“We will continue to build on our success,” he said.

The PM also said the government has fulfilled 70% of its electoral manifesto saying the summer period will see “accelerated work” instead of the traditional slower pace, hinting at could be a possible general election after the summer.

On Malta's presidency of the Council of Europe, Abela highlighted the country's progress in international relations. "While you had the Opposition who was constantly attacking us on the international reputation of our country, in recent months our country has been entrusted with the leadership of three major international organisations," he said.

The Prime Minister outlined three priorities for Malta's Council of Europe presidency: judicial cooperation, protection of children, particularly those with disabilities, and youth empowerment.

Regarding irregular immigration, Abela said Malta currently has the lowest number of arrivals this year due to strategic work with Libya.

He announced that in the coming days, together with the European Commissioner responsible for immigration and Minister Byron Camilleri, Malta will visit Libya alongside Greek and Italian representatives.