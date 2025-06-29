No leadership bid for Debono, but considers active role in the future

Lawyer and former MP Franco Debono has officially confirmed he will not be running for Nationalist leader, saying he will consider a more active role in the future.

“Calls [to contest the leadership] have placed an obligation on me to participate more actively in politics, and that is what I will be doing. The calls are also a clear message to the Nationalist Party to be more inclusive and value the work of every individual within it,” Debono said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Nominations for the Nationalist Party leadership race close on Sunday. Gozo MP Alex Borg and former leader Adrian Delia are the only two to have put their hat in the ring.

Debono said on Sunday that over the past weeks, following the resignation of the party leader, both Nationalist supporters and members of the public have shown a clear wish for him to return to politics.

He said this was evident not only through personal messages and calls but also through both scientific and non-scientific surveys, which indicated that he was among the top three preferred candidates for party leader, despite having been out of politics for over a decade.

Debono said he was grateful for every word of support and made it clear that the encouragement he received would not go unnoticed. He added that the party must look to the future rather than stay rooted in the past.

“The party cannot be strengthened if it remains anchored in the past,” he said. “Each and every one of us must learn from the past but look forward, we respect differences but build on what unites us.”

He also said that a change in leadership often brings about new roles and positions, and that with “sensitivity, loyalty and respect”, he will explore the possibility of taking on a new role depending on the opportunities that arise.

“Since my style has always been to keep my feet on the ground and to move step by step, wisely and thoughtfully, without rushing, I promise that in the coming time I will consider a more active role according to the circumstances and opportunities that this change of leader will bring with it,” he wrote.

Debono ended his message by calling for unity and respect during what he described as a sensitive moment for the party. He saluted all previous party leaders and extended his best wishes to anyone contesting the role.