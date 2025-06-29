Alex Borg, Adrian Delia only two to submit nominations for PN leadership

The Electoral, Records and Data Commission of the Nationalist Party has announced two individuals have come forward with expressions of interest to contest the post of party leader.

In a statement issued shortly after the 2pm deadline on Sunday, Chairperson Mario Callus said: “The Commission has received a total of two expressions of interest for the position of Leader of the Partit Nazzjonalista.”

The prospective candidates who submitted their declarations of interest are Alex Borg and Adrian Delia. This process was launched following the resignation of Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

As outlined in Article 90a of the PN Statute, the call for expressions of interest was open for seven days. It officially opened on Sunday 22 June at 2pm and closed today, Sunday 29 June, at the same time.

The next step in the process will see the Electoral Commission submit the names of the two individuals to the PN Candidates Commission within two days of the closure of the call.

The Candidates Commission will then carry out a verification process, which may last up to a maximum of six weeks. At the end of this due diligence phase, the Commission will send a report to the PN Administrative Council and the Electoral Commission, stating whether the individuals meet the criteria.

Once that is done, the PN Electoral Commission will open the official nomination period within three days. Nominations will be open for five days, but only those who would have already expressed their interest and passed the verification process will be eligible to submit their nomination.