Fajtata Bay closed to bathers after public toilet overflow spills into sea

Bathers are advised to avoid swimming Fajtata Bay in Marsascala after a public toilet overflow spilled into the sea.

The Environmental Health Directorate said the overflow may affect the bathing water quality and poses a risk to bathers’ health. Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) are currently investigating to determine the source of contamination.

“Bathing is not recommended due to an overflow of foul water in the vicinity of the public toilets,” it said.

At this stage, the duration of the contamination cannot be predicted.

Signs indicating the area have been fixed in the area. When the quality is restored, the signs will be removed, and another press release will be issued to notify the public that the site is again fit for bathing.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Environmental Health Directorate between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected] . The public is also being invited to access the Directorate’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EHDMalta or our official website at https://environmentalhealth.gov.mt or the EHD Bathing Portal on https://mfh-mt.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/31f48638f89c4d60bd6143818a46a2c7 for similar information.