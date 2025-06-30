As the rest of Southern Europe boils, temperatures in Malta dip slightly

As a heatwave grips the rest of Southern Europe, temperatures in Malta this week are expected to dip slightly.

The Met Office said last week Malta experienced the first heatwave of the summer, with temperatures reaching 35.2°C.

However, the heatwave came to an end before the weekend, as the temperature dipped to 33.4°C on Saturday and further to 32.9°C on Sunday, falling below the threshold needed to maintain the heatwave.

This coming week, temperatures are still expected to remain high but slightly cooler than the last, and a new heatwave is not anticipated.

Last week’s heatwave was driven by a high-pressure system that is currently covering most of Europe and the Mediterranean.

While this same system is still influencing the weather across the continent, with Rome and Italy reporting temperatures over 40 °C, and Portugal and Spain 46.6 °C, Malta’s smaller geography and surrounding seas, help moderate it’s local temperatures, providing slight relief compared to central European regions, the Met Office said.

Despite this, the Met Office has still issued a yellow weather warning today, as maximum temperatures are predicted to reach or exceed 33°C, which is higher than the mean maximum temperature of 28.8°C for June.