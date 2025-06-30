Government says €25,000 cash grant to give up car licence will kick off as a pilot project

Government’s aim to reduce the number of cars on the road through a voluntary cash grant of €25,000 has failed to meet the end of June deadline and will be rolled out in the coming weeks as a pilot project.

Last March, government announced that car licence holders would be able to surrender their licence for five years in exchange for a €25,000 cash grant spread across five years. This measure was slated to be rolled out by the end of June.

This was one of government’s most ambitious measures from a raft of initiatives aimed at reducing traffic and changing the local culture of commuting.

In a press conference on Monday, Transport Minister Chris Bonett gave a summary of the initiatives which have been rolled out in the first three months since their announcement.

During the press conference, it was announced that the €25,000 grant would begin as a pilot project targeting different demographic groups. The suggestion is that it will initially target young people.

Among the measures that have been completed, it was explained that a number of agreements have been signed resulting in certain public services being carried out outside of peak hours. These include cleaning works, road maintenance, and road markings services.

Another completed initiative was bus services that have been extended to industrial zones. Here, the ministry stated that around 16,000 trips were taken via these routes so far.

“In the coming days, a new park and ride will be launched in Paola, along with a circular bus service between Paola and Żebbuġ, and another one to Siġġiewi,” the ministry said.

The cash grant scheme that did come into effect was a grant aimed at commuters who buy motorcycles and scrap their old vehicles, as the ministry said this was implemented ahead of schedule.

“In the coming days, the government will also launch the national cycling strategy. At the same time, an expression of interest will be issued regarding digital and innovative parking solutions. A on classic cars will also come into effect, improving the criteria without changing the required age of vehicles,” the ministry announced.

Bonett stated that government is working to offer incentives and valid alternatives to change the mentality around commuting so that more people make use of alternative modes of transport.

In the third quarter of the year, government is expected to begin offering public services outside peak hours. A study will also be conducted on a cargo ferry connecting the Freeport and Kordin to transport goods to Gozo.