Activists launch petition to get EU Commission to stop sewage from being dumped in the sea

A coalition of residents backed by NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), has formally petitioned the European Commission to intervene and stop the dumping of sewage into Maltese waters

The petition was handed over to PN MEP Peter Agius during a press conference held in Xgħajra.

The activists claim that despite a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union eight months ago finding Malta in breach of environmental laws, untreated or partially treated sewage continues to be discharged from wastewater treatment plants in Mellieħa and Xgħajra.

They stated that this negatively impacts popular swimming spots at Qammieħ and Xgħajra, raising concerns about public health and marine life.

FAA co-founder Astrid Vella said that the ongoing sewage discharge poses serious risks to marine ecosystems and the health of residents and visitors. She also highlighted the lack of a clear timeline for compliance and the absence of studies assessing whether current treatment plants can handle increased pressure from population growth and overdevelopment.

Peter Agius condemned the government’s slow progress, stating, “A clean sea is not a luxury; it is a right guaranteed by EU law.”

During the press conference, PN spokesperson Rebekah Borg expressed support for the petitioners and blasted government’s reluctance to admit the sewage pollution problem. She noted that while plans to extend the Ċumnija treatment plant exist, they are still awaiting permits and could take up to three years to complete once approved.

WSC flags 'misrepresented reality'

In response, the Water Services Corporation (WSC) stated that, “The suggestion that Malta is systemically discharging untreated sewage into the sea misrepresents the reality on the ground.”

The corporation mentioned a number of incidents where bays were closed due to third-party abuse, adding that this does not fall under their remit.

“It is also worth noting that the bathing water quality around Xgħajra and nearby coastal zones is consistently classified as ‘Excellent’, according to the latest official Bathing Water Quality Report issued by Maltese and EU health authorities.”

On growing demand, the WSC noted that it is addressing areas of growing demand, pointing to the Mellieħa sewage treatment plant which is slated for a €33 million upgrade. The corporation also noted that the European Commission greenlit its €310 million National Investment Plan for the next 10 years.

“The facts matter, and it is our duty to set the record straight when they are distorted,” the WSC said, adding that despite a number of invites to its head office, Peter Agius never attended.

PL slams Peter Agius's 'fake news'

Meanwhile, the Labour Party slammed Agius for “spreading fake news.”

“Peter Agius and Rebekah Borg should start basing their political arguments based on substance and not on the distortion of facts and populism that perhaps rewards them some likes in the short term, but the truth will be revealed over time.”

The PL claimed that Agius repeatedly spreads misleading information, mentioning a protest he attended against the Magħtab incinerator.