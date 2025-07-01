‘From Blue Flag to Red Alert’: PN slams government over beach closures

The Nationalist Party (PN) has criticised the government for what it described as a “serious failure” in maintaining Malta’s infrastructure, linking recent sewage spills and beach closures to a lack of investment and long-term planning.

The criticism comes just two days after the government celebrated receiving 13 Blue Flag beach certifications, one of which—Fajtata Bay in Marsaskala—was promptly closed due to contamination.

In a statement on Friday, the PN accused the government of turning a Blue Flag into a “Red Alert” in under 48 hours, arguing that the closure of Fajtata Beach after a sewage leak reflects deeper structural issues and negligence in infrastructure management.

“This is yet another structural failure that reveals how the Government has done nothing for years to protect and maintain the country’s infrastructure, even more so in light of an ever-growing and uncontrolled population,” the PN said.

The party also warned that Malta’s water quality, public health, and reputation as a tourist destination are all at risk. It highlighted a series of recent pollution incidents, including sewage spills in Sliema’s Qui-Si-Sana, the Chalet area, Fond Għadir, Xlendi, and the stretch between St Thomas Bay and Fajtata, as evidence of systemic neglect.

“Just as a house deteriorates when left without maintenance, our country regresses when infrastructure is not properly cared for and maintained in a timely and planned manner,” the statement read.

The party said Malta needs a national strategy to handle the increasing pressures on ageing sewage and stormwater systems, especially in the face of a growing population.

The PN also referenced a recent petition presented by residents and environmental NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) calling for action to stop the discharge of sewage into Maltese seas. The petition, supported by Nationalist MEP Peter Agius, will now be presented to the European Parliament, the party confirmed.

This follows a European Court ruling eight months ago that found Malta guilty of breaching EU environmental law for releasing untreated or partially treated sewage into the sea — a practice the PN says continues today despite the verdict.

“The same government that boasts about the ‘quality’ of our beaches ends up having to close them within days,” the PN said. “This shows a clear lack of vision, planning, and responsibility.”

Reiterating its position, the Nationalist Party called for the urgent development of a national infrastructure plan, capable of meeting current and future demands.

“The PN believes the Maltese and Gozitans deserve to enjoy the beaches in safety, with a clean environment and infrastructure that meets today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s. It also believes that tourists should be able to enjoy what they come here for. If the Government continues to patch things up with makeshift solutions, all we’ll end up with is a mess.”