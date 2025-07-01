Mandatory skills pass for Maltese, EU nationals in tourism sector postponed by one year

Government has postponed the rollout of the mandatory skills pass for Maltese and EU nationals working in the tourism sector by one year.

The requirement remains in place for third-country nationals.

In a statement, the Tourism Ministry said that the decision to delay the next phase for Maltese and EU citizens comes in alignment with the newly announced Labour Migration Policy and will be formalised through Legal Notice 113 of 2025.

The pass will be made mandatory for Maltese and EU nationals by January 2027.

The ministry said that the change will pave the way for expanding the skills pass beyond tourism and hospitality into other industries.

To date, over 13,000 workers have obtained the skills pass since its inception in May 2024, which is overseen by the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS).

“Over the course of the coming year, the government will continue to engage with all relevant partners and stakeholders to ensure that the goals of this initiative are met, while continuing to support the industry’s path towards a higher quality tourism offering,” the ministry said.

The ministry stressed its commitment to the sustainable growth of the tourism sector and the development of a resilient, well-trained labor market.