No sign of Palestine recognition anytime soon as PM waits for UN conference

Prime Minister Robert Abela is still waiting for a United Nations conference to take place before officially recognising Palestinian statehood.

In May, Abela promised that Malta will formally recognise the State of Palestine during a United Nations conference on the Israel-Palestine issue in June.

However, the June deadline passed without any formal recognition on Malta’s part.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Abela briefed MPs on EU-level meetings held in Strasburg and Brussels.

He said the meetings took place while tensions between Israel and Iran continued to escalate. “Against the backdrop of all these developments and tensions, we cannot even for a moment forget what is happening in Gaza.”

However, in his speech he made no mention of Malta’s commitment to recognise Palestine.

In his reply, Opposition leader Bernard Grech asked what’s keeping the government from recognising Palestine. “Malta needs to be a strong voice for human rights and justice. It shouldn’t just follow the lead—especially in Gaza and the Middle East.”

Abela later said that Malta will recognise Palestine after the United Nations conference takes place.

The original conference was scheduled for 20 June but later postponed after Israel launched a military attack on Iran.

In March 2024, Malta was among four European countries that said they are ready to recognise the State of Palestine when the conditions allow for it.

Malta already recognises the Palestinian right to a state, but this would recognise a ‘future’ state.

From the four countries that made their interest public, only Malta is yet to recognise Palestinian statehood.