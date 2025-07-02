Nationalist Party: LESA officers snorting cocaine on the job a snapshot of Malta's reality

The Nationalist Party has called out the government on its failure to address the rise in drug use in the country after recent footage showed three LESA officers using cocaine in an official vehicle.

“This is a grim snapshot of the current reality in our country, where the use of cocaine has become widespread and disturbingly normalised,” said Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Darren Carabott. “This is a national crisis that is tearing families apart and destroying lives.”

The incident happened on Tuesday with a video circulating social media that showed three officers from the Local Enforcement System Agency taking drugs while on duty. The three have since been fired from the job, but the video which has since gone viral sparked public outrage.

Carabott said it was unacceptable that officers who are supposed to protect the public were themselves creating new risks on the roads. He also called out the government and the Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri for remaining silent on what action would be taken.

“The public rightly expects that officers whose job it is to ensure safety on our roads are in a condition to perform that duty,” Carabott said. “It is unacceptable that, in addition to the dangers that already exist on our roads, we are faced with new risks coming from those tasked with protecting us.”

The Nationalist Party is calling for the immediate dismissal of the officers involved, saying they have no place patrolling the streets. At the same time, it urged that the three individuals receive support to address their drug addiction.

Carabott stressed that while the actions of three officers should not tarnish the image of others who serve responsibly, the agency’s leadership must be held accountable. Those responsible for recruitment and supervision, he said, carry a duty towards the people of Malta and Gozo.

The Opposition is demanding the launch of a national campaign against drug use and an immediate response from the Minister and LESA on how they plan to address the incident.

“The Government must show genuine commitment to launching an educational campaign against drug abuse. So far, it has failed miserably in this regard,” he said. “The Partit Nazzjonalista cannot understand what the Government is waiting for to act.”

The PN urged the authorities to restore public trust in law enforcement and to take real steps towards tackling drug abuse across the country.