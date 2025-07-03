Project Green launches tender for Floriana Pinetum Garden restoration

Project Green has launched a tender for restoration works in Floriana’s Pinetum Gardens.

The works will include the reconstruction of Nissen huts in the garden, as well as a general cleanup of the Pinetum area.

The project also involves tree pruning, the installation of lighting, the creation of a children’s playground, and the construction of a 1.5-meter-high fence around the site.

A Project Development Statement submitted in 2024 outlined the initiative’s main objective as transforming the green urban space into a “family-oriented destination” while prioritising visitor safety and comfort.

The report explained that the perimeter fence is intended to ensure child safety in a park that is surrounded by heavily trafficked roads. The inclusion of designated entry and exit points will also allow the park to be closed during hours when it is not in use.

Approval for the works was granted earlier this year through a fast-tracked notification process that applies to greening initiatives located within development zones defined by local plans.

The restoration plan received the green light from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, following the submission of a detailed restoration methodology.