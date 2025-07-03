Gozo Tourism Association welcomes new link but says Mġarr Harbour expansion is needed

The Gozo Tourism Association has welcomed the introduction of a new fast ferry to Gozo, but warned the Mġarr Harbour needs to be expanded.

“This new fast ferry service will be adding more pressure on the Mgarr Harbour,” it said.

Government on Thursday announced tenders will be issued for a ferry service connecting Gozo to Sliema with a stop in Buġibba.

It said the harbour’s expansion can no longer be postponed, and should be a top priority for government.

The association said it has always advocated for more links between Malta and Gozo, and welcomed government’s announcement.

“The upcoming new fast ferry service between Gozo-Bugibba-Sliema will most definitely continue to enhance the inter-islands connectivity. This new service will be linking two prime touristic areas in Malta and through which the touristic sector in Gozo stands to benefit,” it said.

The Gozo Tourism Association also said this sea link could be yet another opportunity for a quicker and more convenient mode of commuting for the thousands of day visitors to Gozo from the Bugibba-Sliema areas.