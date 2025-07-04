Virtual reality project for elderly rolled out in Floriana care home

A new pilot project including Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality has been introduced into residential homes for the elderly, providing residents with the opportunity to experience the world in new and meaningful ways, without having to leave their chairs.

“Technology is not replacing human contact, but rather enhancing it,” said Parliamentary Secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea during a visit to the Floriana Residential Home, where the first sessions of the project are taking place. “This is another step towards offering care that looks at the whole person.”

The initiative came from a seminar on innovation and creativity, where the idea was first presented. From there, Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC) took charge of making it a reality by investing in the equipment and providing proper training for workers.

Galea said that this project shows how active ageing can continue to develop with modern tools that make a real difference in everyday life.

At the Floriana care home, residents taking part in the pilot sessions have been able to go on virtual visits to local and international places, including the Parish Church of Żabbar, the historic city of Venice, and the Vatican.

The project plans to expand to more care homes across Malta to modernise elderly care and increase engagement whilst VR tools will aid stimulation, memory, reduce social isolation, promote conversation, and support recovery from illness or injury.