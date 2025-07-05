Elderly home residents seeing the world through VR in pilot project

Elderly residents at the Floriana Residential Home are experiencing the world through virtual reality (VR).

This pilot project, introduced by Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC), is set to shake up daily life for residents by offering unique virtual visits and boosting their well-being.

The initiative, which also incorporates augmented reality technology, allows residents to virtually visit places with which they hold strong emotional connections.

Participants in the initial sessions have already experienced virtual tours of the Żabbar Parish Church, Venice, and the Vatican.