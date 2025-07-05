ADPD raises alarm over health impacts of prolonged roadworks in Birżebbuġa

ADPD – The Green Party has criticised ongoing infrastructure works in Birżebbuġa, warning of the health consequences residents are facing due to delays and poor planning.

During a press conference on Saturday on Birżebbuġa Road, which has been closed to traffic for several months, party officials stressed the urgent need for better coordination, transparency, and respect for residents' well-being during public works.

Melissa Bagley, ADPD’s deputy chairperson and a candidate for the fifth electoral district, said that while the party supports necessary infrastructural improvements, current practices often disregard the community’s needs.

“The work here has been going on for months, and this is certainly of no benefit to the residents’ health. It would be beneficial to factor in residents’ well-being into such projects so that these projects are finished in a timely manner and any inconvenience, such as dust which is typically generated in road works, is minimised,” said Bagley.

“Such inconvenience is probably exacerbated by the present hot weather. Residents would need to open their windows for some fresh air, and they would not be able to because of the dust. Because opening a window means allowing dust into homes and even worse, breathing in this dust which will end up in our lungs.”

She warned that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) generated by such works poses serious health risks. “It is estimated that every year around 200 people in Malta die due to exposure to PM 2.5. It is well known that exposure to fine dust particles of this nature may lead to respiratory illnesses and heart problems,” Bagley said.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci echoed the concern, stating that many other recent roadworks had been completed efficiently within two weeks, with timelines clearly communicated to local councils and residents. “Problems arise when people are left in the dark about these matters, besides leaving them for months facing significant amounts of dust. This is what happened in this case, which is causing considerable inconvenience to residents in the area.”

She called for better accountability from authorities and contractors. “In a modern, European country, these works have clear deadlines which are shared with those who need to know,” Gauci said.

ADPD urged that future infrastructure works factor in both the physical and mental well-being of nearby residents, emphasising that sustainable development should not come at the cost of public health.