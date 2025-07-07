Updated | Family finds elderly woman who went missing from Sliema care home

An elderly woman who went missing from a Sliema care home on Sunday evening has been found safe, her family said.

Edward Gauci took to Facebook on Monday morning to raise the alarm, saying his mother had wandered off from the Imperial Home in Sliema and has not returned.

“We need help trying to locate our mum,” Gauci wrote. “She wandered off from the Imperial Home in Sliema yesterday evening and hasn’t returned. Would appreciate if you can circulate the post, perhaps someone comes across her.”

He said the missing woman is approximately 5’5” and was last seen wearing the clothes shown in a photo uploaded alongside his post.

The family was concerned for her wellbeing as she is diabetic and has now missed her medication.

However, about an hour after posting the appeal, Gauci said his mother was found safe and sound. "I would like to thank each and everyone who in some way or another helped."