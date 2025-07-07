menu

Updated | Family finds elderly woman who went missing from Sliema care home

Family manages to find elderly woman who went missing from her Sliema care home on Sunday evening

nicole_meilak
7 July 2025, 11:36am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
The elderly woman was last seen wearing the clothes shown in the photo on the right (Photos: Edward Gauci/Facebook)
The elderly woman was last seen wearing the clothes shown in the photo on the right (Photos: Edward Gauci/Facebook)

An elderly woman who went missing from a Sliema care home on Sunday evening has been found safe, her family said.

Edward Gauci took to Facebook on Monday morning to raise the alarm, saying his mother had wandered off from the Imperial Home in Sliema and has not returned.

“We need help trying to locate our mum,” Gauci wrote. “She wandered off from the Imperial Home in Sliema yesterday evening and hasn’t returned. Would appreciate if you can circulate the post, perhaps someone comes across her.”

He said the missing woman is approximately 5’5” and was last seen wearing the clothes shown in a photo uploaded alongside his post.

The family was concerned for her wellbeing as she is diabetic and has now missed her medication.

However, about an hour after posting the appeal, Gauci said his mother was found safe and sound. "I would like to thank each and everyone who in some way or another helped."

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.