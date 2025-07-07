Prime Minister defends reinstated Lands Authority employee despite involuntary homicide charges

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended the reinstatement of a Lands Authority employee facing charges of involuntary homicide following the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Abela was doorstepped by journalists after Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici stated that Kurt Buhagiar had returned to work at the Lands Authority. Buhagiar is one of five individuals facing charges over the collapse of a timber factory under construction on government-leased land.

Robert Abela defended Buhagiar’s reinstatement as he noted that he had previously been on paid suspension and is now simply fulfilling his job responsibilities, rather than getting paid without reporting to work.

“The court did not recommend Buhagiar’s dismissal,” Abela told the media, adding that when a verdict is reached, government will respect it.

Meanwhile, former lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi distanced himself from Buhagiar's reinstatement, claiming that he never consented to or approved the decision.

Buhagiar had been appointed as Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella’s driver in 2021, later rising to the role of senior administration officer within Vella’s office.

The fatal collapse at Corradino took place on government-leased land managed by the industrial development agency INDIS Malta. The building was being developed by Allplus Limited, a company set up by Buhagiar and Schembri just months before they were granted a land lease by INDIS.