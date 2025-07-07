New sports visa introduced for third-country athletes undergoing trials with local sports clubs

A new visa category will be available for third-country athletes undergoing trials and local sports clubs, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Camilleri said this visa will present clear and serious regulations that facilitate the work of local sports clubs, whilst ensuring that authorities have complete transparency and control over migration processes.

“Established procedures and clear processes are proof of fair systems and good governance” Camilleri said.

He explained that the sports visa is tailored for athletes from third countries who are invited for short-term trials by clubs registered with Sport Malta or national sports associations such as the Malta Football Association and the Aquatic Sports Association.

Additionally, the club must provide proof of official registration, details about the trial’s duration and purpose, and a signed commitment that a contract will be offered to the player if the trial is successful.

The visa will be valid for a maximum of 100 days and will not be eligible for renewal. During this period, athletes cannot resort to any other employment outside of the sports trial. If the local club decides to sign the athlete, it must initiate the relevant work permit process 20 days prior to the visa expiry date.

If no employment is offered, the athlete must leave the country before the visa expiry date.

“We cannot afford to leave loopholes in the way we manage immigration, as that would weaken the position of the Maltese authorities,” Camilleri said.

“This ministry remains committed to its core responsibilities in security and employment, but when possible, we must also support other sectors that also have a positive impact on the quality of life in Malta and Gozo,” he said.