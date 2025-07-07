Media, ideology and a better message: Delia, Borg interviewed for first time since leadership bid

Nationalist leadership hopefuls Adrian Delia and Alex Borg spoke on the need to strengthen the party’s message, improve its media and setting a clear ideology in their first interview since submitting their candidature.

The two were interviewed on NET TV’s Perspettivi by host Roberta Bonello Felice.

First to take the hot seat was Alex Borg, who stressed on the need for the party to remain united after the leadership race.

“We will not be divided but unified, as after the election we will work together and get behind the new leader to showcase a credible PN. The Labour Party (PL) wants us to be divided, but we will not allow them,” Borg said. “Unity is vital for the PN and the country.”

Delia also spoke on unity, saying the party’s top priority is that of winning the general election, and not having a unified team is detrimental to those chances.

The two also have similar plans concerning the party’s media, saying they want to reform how the PN gets its message across to voters.

“It is useless to have a good message, but then not be able to get it across to people,” Delia said.

Borg promised should he be elected leader, within the first 100 days he would be launching an analysis of party media to see how it could be better restructured towards today’s realities, with an extra focus on social media.

The PN’s ideology

Questioned on ideology, both leadership candidates skirted around the question, avoiding an outright reply on what political principles the PN stands for.

Borg hinted the PN should stick to its conservative roots while remaining open to people of different ideas. He said it should be an “umbrella” for different ideas.

“I want to see an inclusive party which acknowledges its mistakes, recognises its successes and look forward to the future,” Borg said.

He also said the PN should be the natural home for “political orphans”. “I believe we can be the home for both disgruntled Labour and Nationalist voters.”

Delia said should he be elected leader the party would organise a one-off convention which would set the party’s direction for the foreseeable future.

“The principles and beliefs we set out would lead us forward,” he said.

Borg and Delia also spoke on the need to attract youths, address the party’s finances and the need to have a party which works closer to people.