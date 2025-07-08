Momentum says Abela 'unfit to lead' after reinstatement of Kurt Buhagiar

Momentum executive member Carmel Asciak slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s “defence” of Lands Authority’s decision to reinstate Kurt Buhagiar saying he is “unfit to lead”.

“Let’s be clear: this is not about guilt or innocence, that’s for the courts to decide. This is about basic ethics, respect, and public trust. A person facing serious criminal charges in connection with a fatal construction collapse should not be representing a public authority, collecting taxpayer money, and ‘getting on with the job’ as if nothing happened,” Asciak said.

Abela was doorstepped by journalists after construction victim Jean Paul Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici stated that Kurt Buhagiar had returned to work at the Lands Authority. Buhagiar is one of five individuals facing charges over the collapse of a timber factory under construction on government-leased land.

Robert Abela defended Buhagiar’s reinstatement as he noted that he had previously been on paid suspension and is now simply fulfilling his job responsibilities, rather than getting paid without reporting to work.

He said Buhagiar’s reinstatement “is not just tone-deaf, but morally bankrupt.”

“Where is the leadership? Where is the decency? Where is the commitment to reform and justice that was promised to Jean Paul Sofia’s family and to the nation?” Asciak said. “This decision, and the Prime Minister’s defence of it, spits in the face of the inquiry findings, which clearly blamed the State for its oversight failures. It mocks the memory of Jean Paul Sofia, and it continues to betray his mother, Isabelle Bonnici, who had to fight tooth and nail for a public inquiry that should have been automatic.”

Momentum said it stands with Isabelle and with every citizen demanding real accountability, not administrative excuses.

Asciak concluded that, “Malta deserves leaders who understand the weight of public office, who uphold standards and who value life over political convenience. Robert Abela has shown us, once again, that he is not that kind of leader.”