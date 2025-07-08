SEC exam certificates to reflect students’ coursework performance in new MATSEC format

Students waiting anxiously for their O Level results will be the first cohort to receive a result based on their final SEC exam and a set of assignments throughout their final three years of secondary schooling.

For the first time, the new certificate format will display three columns for each subject: one showing the mark obtained in the School-Based Assessment (SBA), another showing the grade in the final SEC exam, and a third column indicating the final level achieved after combining both components.

The SBA contributes up to 30 marks and reflects students’ performance throughout the final years of their secondary education. These are then added to the SEC exam results to determine the overall level reached.

The ministry said the change aims to give a clearer picture of students’ achievements, not only in their final exam but also throughout their educational journey.

The move forms part of the National Education Strategy, which seeks to transform Malta’s curriculum into a more dynamic and inclusive system through the active participation of educators, parents, students and stakeholders.