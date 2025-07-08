Byron Camilleri among EU ministers told to leave eastern Libya in diplomatic snub

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri was among a delegation of EU officials ordered to leave Benghazi, eastern Libya, on Tuesday, in what local authorities described as a “flagrant violation of diplomatic protocol”.

Camilleri had travelled to Libya as part of an EU-organised mission on migration, alongside European Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris. The group had held earlier talks in Tripoli with the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU), before flying to Benghazi for a second leg of discussions.

However, shortly after landing in Benghazi, the ministers were informed their visit had been cancelled and were instructed to leave Libyan territory immediately. The delegation was forced to board the return flight without holding any meetings in the city, which is controlled by the rival administration led by Khalifa Haftar.

“What occurred is a flagrant violation of diplomatic protocol and international treaties and agreements, demonstrating a lack of respect for Libya’s national sovereignty and a breach of Libyan law,” the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, Camilleri had posted on Facebook that he had arrived in Libya for "a long day of work in Malta’s interest", referring to ongoing cooperation on irregular migration.

Later, he said that the meetings in Tripoli were positive but the scheduled meeting in Benghazi was cancelled after a “protocol issue” between local authorities and the EU embassy in Libya.