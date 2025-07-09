Newcastle disease restrictions lifted after clean bill of health for Malta's poultry

All restrictions imposed due to the Newcastle disease outbreak in Malta and Gozo have now been officially lifted, the Agriculture Ministry announced, following weeks of surveillance which confirmed no further cases in local poultry farms.

The emergency measures, introduced earlier this year after the disease was detected in two poultry farms, included sweeping bans on bird sales, pigeon racing, public exhibitions, and the movement of birds across the islands.

These precautions, mandated under EU animal health laws, were aimed at controlling the spread of the highly contagious virus among bird populations.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said the decision to remove the restrictions was based on veterinary inspections that found no new infections in commercial chicken farms in Malta and Gozo. He credited the timely enforcement of strict disease control measures for helping to contain the outbreak.

As a precaution, the ministry confirmed that vaccination against Newcastle disease will remain mandatory for all egg-laying and broiler chickens. Veterinary inspections of poultry farms will also continue to ensure the disease does not re-enter Malta’s bird population.

Refalo thanked officials at the Veterinary Regulation Directorate for their efforts during the outbreak and emphasised the government’s continued vigilance to protect animal health.

Newcastle disease is a viral infection that affects domestic and wild birds, causing symptoms such as respiratory distress, digestive issues, and neurological problems. While the virus is not considered a serious threat to humans, it can devastate poultry operations and spreads easily through direct contact and contaminated materials.