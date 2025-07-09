Gozo to host series of SiGMA events as part of lead-up to main conference

Minister Clint Camilleri has announced a strategic agreement between the ministry, InvestGozo, and global events company SiGMA, which will see Gozo host a number of exclusive and high-profile events.

These events form part of the lead-up to the main SiGMA conference taking place in Malta between 1 and 3 September.

“We want Gozo to benefit from this event, which brings so much economic value to Malta. This strategic agreement takes into consideration the potential and unique characteristics of Gozo,” said Minister Camilleri. “It aligns with our ongoing plans to strengthen quality tourism and investment in the island.”

While Gozo is renowned for its tranquil landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Minister Camilleri emphasised the island is also being guided by clear strategic objectives set by the government to drive sectoral economic growth and investment based on innovation and sustainable development.

“This collaboration with SiGMA marks an important step in our continued efforts to position Gozo as a strategic hub for sustainable innovation and investment,” the minister added. “These high-level retreats will not only showcase the island’s unique potential but also reinforce our commitment to building meaningful partnerships that align with our long-term economic vision.”

He also noted that the government has made significant strides in improving Gozo’s connectivity, including the installation of a second fibre optic cable to boost digital infrastructure. “At the same time, we are continuing to improve physical connectivity through projects such as the fast ferry service extension and the development of the Gozo airfield. These improvements ensure better accessibility for both leisure and business travel and enhance Gozo’s prospects as a destination for high-value investment.”

Minister Camilleri reiterated that, through InvestGozo and guided by the Gozo Regional Development Strategy and Malta Vision 2050, the government remains committed to creating the right environment for sustainable economic growth, quality employment, and future readiness, while preserving the island’s unique identity and character.

Ronald Sultana, Director for Tourism and Economic Development, said the collaboration with SiGMA aims to position Gozo more prominently as a regional investment hub, not just through virtual exposure but by physically hosting around 100 investors on the island.

This marks the first time Gozo will take on a prominent role in SiGMA, with the Ministry for Gozo and Planning set to play an active part during the upcoming flagship conference.

“We are proud to be launching two key events as part of SiGMA Euro-Med 2025. The Affiliate Retreat, taking place between 28 and 30 August, will host 50 top-level affiliate leaders. These individuals build online communities, shape consumer journeys, and generate millions in visits and revenue,” Emily Micallef, CEO of SiGMA, stated.

Minister Camilleri was welcomed by SiGMA CEO Emily Micallef, CFO Clive Terribile, and COO Heathcliff Farrugia during a visit to the SiGMA headquarters. The visit included a guided tour of the premises and a private meeting to discuss the upcoming initiatives.